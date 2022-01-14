The world is witnessing a winter like never before. Chilly winds, drastic sub-zero temperatures and snowstorms are quite common in this season. Life in these cold climates comes with its own set of setbacks and difficulties, where even basic necessities may be hard to find. However, can you imagine if the weather was so cold that your food froze even before you could eat it? Recently, a picture of Spaghetti frozen mid-air was widely circulated on social media. It was taken in New Hampshire, USA, and shared by the Mount Washington Observatory. Take a look:

The picture has garnered thousands of likes and comments across Twitter and Facebook. It was taken atop the Mount Washington where temperatures went as low as -34 degrees Celsius. The spaghetti was going to be eaten by the observer for breakfast; however, it froze along with the fork before he could even take a bite due to the extremely cold climate, as we could see in the picture. "One of our Observers found an area out of the 65+ mph winds this morning and was going to have some leftover spaghetti for breakfast at #sunrise but the -30F (-34C) temperatures prevented them from even taking a bite," they wrote in the post.





Twitter users were stunned to see the bizarre yet surreal picture of the spaghetti frozen mid-air. Several expressed their surprise and indulged in some witty puns after seeing the stunning picture. Others were also intrigued to know why the observer was having spaghetti for breakfast.





This is not the only picture of food frozen mid-air to have gone viral. In December 2020, a similar picture had surfaced from Siberia, Russia. We could see a bowl of noodles and an egg frozen before they could be eaten in the cold temperatures. Click here to read more about this story.