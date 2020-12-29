SEARCH
  • News
  • Frozen Food, Literally! Pic Of Noodles And Egg Frozen Mid-Air In Siberia Goes Viral

Frozen Food, Literally! Pic Of Noodles And Egg Frozen Mid-Air In Siberia Goes Viral

Viral Photo: A photograph of egg and noodles frozen mid-air in Siberia has taken social media by storm.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: December 29, 2020 18:00 IST

Reddit
Frozen Food, Literally! Pic Of Noodles And Egg Frozen Mid-Air In Siberia Goes Viral

Viral Photo: Egg and noodles frozen mid-air have taken Twitter by surprise.

Highlights
  • A picture of egg and noodles frozen mid-air has gone viral
  • It was captured in the region of Siberia, Russia
  • Twitter users couldn't believe the chilly temperatures of the area

Winter season is in full swing across the globe, and countries are experiencing the chilly weather in varying degrees. Climate conditions in the harsh winter months include a severe drop in temperatures, snowstorms and blizzards. The difficult weather is hard for people living outside to fathom, but a recent picture from Siberia shows a glimpse of how freezing cold the winters there can actually be. A Twitter user shared a click of an egg and noodles which were frozen mid-air due to the frigid environment. Take a look:

(Also Read: )

The picture was shared on Twitter by user @olegsvn, who hails from the town of Novosibirsk in Siberia, Russia, which is known to face extremely cold temperatures through the year. He shared the click along with the temperature at the time when it was taken, which was a mere -45 degrees celsius. The liquid inside the egg and the noodles was frozen, thus bringing both the food items to a standstill and eerily freezing them in the middle of when they were being eaten. How interesting, yet chilling, right?

Newsbeep

The photograph went viral on the micro-blogging platform, garnering over 25.6k likes and 8k retweets. The user went on to explain that this was the usual weather in the chilling regions of Siberia, varying between -30 degrees and +12 degrees. Social media couldn't help but react to the picture, sharing their surprise at the chilly Siberian weather.

Take a look at the reactions:

Have you experienced something strange like this when visiting cold countries? Tell us in the comments below!

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Viral PhotoEgg And NoodlesSiberia
Twinkle Khanna's Birthday Celebration Featured 4 Cakes And A Lavish Indian Spread
Twinkle Khanna's Birthday Celebration Featured 4 Cakes And A Lavish Indian Spread
Kapoor's Christmas Lunch With Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir And Alia Was A Scrumptious Affair (See Pics)
Kapoor's Christmas Lunch With Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir And Alia Was A Scrumptious Affair (See Pics)

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 