Indian spice brands MDH and Everest recently got clearance from the food regulatory body Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) amidst the huge row over alleged spice contamination. Samples of spices from these two major brands were tested in 35 accredited laboratories, 28 of whom found no presence of carcinogenic pesticide ethylene oxide, reports PTI. It further states that reports from six other laboratories are still pending.





The report reads that the laboratory results received so far were conducted by the scientific panel at FSSAI. The findings state no trace of ethylene oxide, not only in MDH and Everest products but also in the 300 sample spices the authority collected from different brands.





This step was taken after Hong Kong and Singapore raised concerns over the quality of certain spices, sold by MDH and Everest in those countries. Hence, FSSAI began collecting spice samples from different brands, including the ones under the radar, to check the quality. "Given the current development, FSSAI has taken samples of spices of all brands, including MDH and Everest, from the market to check whether they meet the FSSAI norms," sources from the Government stated, as per PTI. However, they also mentioned that the food authority does not regulate the quality of spices that are exported. In fact, they will only check the ones sold in the domestic market.

For the uninitiated, the Hong Kong and Singapore food regulators had warned people against using four products from two Indian brands - MDH and Everest - over the alleged presence of ethylene oxide at "levels exceeding the permissible limit". The International Agency for Research on Cancer refers to ethylene oxide as a 'Group 1 carcinogen'. These products include MDH's Madras Curry Powder, Everest Fish Curry Masala, MDH Sambhar Masala Mixed Masala Powder, and MDH Curry Powder Mixed Masala Powder.