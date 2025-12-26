Starbucks is synonymous with artisanal brews and customised beverages. The American multinational chain of coffeehouses and roasteries has been serving a wide variety of drinks to customers, ranging from classic espressos to flavoured concoctions. Now, with 2025 coming to an end in a few days, the brand has released a list of its “Most Viral Drinks” of the year. And guess what? Starbucks' most viral beverage, infused with the flavours of Dubai chocolate, will be available to order from January 6, 2026.





According to Starbucks' official press release, these nine drinks featured in the category are a part of the “secret menu”, curated by customers and employees “who shared them on social media and watched their popularity soar.” Take a look:

Here Are The 9 Most Viral Starbucks Drinks In 2025:

1. Dubai Chocolate-Inspired Matcha Latte

Dubai chocolate is a treat for sweet lovers. Starbucks has added a special twist to the sugary delight by introducing a blend of Dubai chocolate with Matcha Latte. It contains layers of rich milk chocolate, a swirl of pistachio cream and green tea notes. What's more, Starbucks will be launching two variations of the drink, including Iced Dubai Chocolate-inspired Matcha and Iced Dubai Chocolate-inspired Mocha.

2. Strawberry Matcha

Photo Credit: Starbucks

A blend of matcha and strawberry makes this delicious beverage. Although typically a summer drink, Starbucks claims that it can be enjoyed all year long - thanks to the inclusion of heavy fresh cream, strawberry purée, vanilla bean powder and matcha cream.

3. Pink Drink With Pearls

When raspberry pearls meet smooth Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam, it transforms into a refreshingly cool sip that balances creamy richness with tangy flavours.

4. Cotton Candy-Inspired Frappuccino

Photo Credit: Starbucks

Do you remember when, as kids, we used to chew on fluffy, melt-in-the-mouth cotton candy at carnivals? Well, Starbucks has given a nostalgic twist to the beloved candy by mixing raspberry syrup and a creamy, rich vanilla blend, turning it into a classic Frappuccino.

5. Chocolate Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

Coffee lovers just cannot shake off the burst of energy that the first sip of espresso gives them. This particular Starbucks drink comes with a hint of caramel and decadent chocolate. But what gives the beverage a luxurious finish is the combination of white chocolate mocha sauce and vanilla sweet cream cold foam.





6. Delta-Inspired Cookie Drink

Photo Credit: Starbucks

Whipped up with cookie crumbles and cinnamon powder, this drink is inspired by a cookie served on Delta Airlines flights. According to the brand, the beverage is filled with “a warm, spicy sweetness”, making it a comforting holiday companion.

7. Pumpkin Spice + Matcha

Pumpkin spice is Starbucks' most beloved fall flavour, brewed into a matcha drink. Matcha's earthy tones, coupled with the “classic warmth” of the pumpkin spice, offer a layered taste that lingers on the taste buds.

8. Gummy Shark Drink

Photo Credit: Starbucks

True to its name, the drink has a cool blue colour and is packed with chewy gummy candies, raspberry pearls and vanilla sweet cream cold foam. Mostly a summer drink, it is also favoured during the winter months due to its dessert-like appeal.

9. Sugar Cookie Iced Matcha

Last, but in no way the least, the Sugar Cookie Iced Matcha binds Starbucks' staple holiday undertones with vibrant matcha and the creamy sweetness of a sugar cookie. Red and white sprinkles, alongside syrupy concoctions, lend a playful crunch to the beverage.