Actress and model Suhana Khan rang in her 23rd birthday on May 22, 2023. Wishes and messages poured in from her family and friends in the industry, including Ananya Panday, her sister Rysa Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Shah Rukh Khan too posted a sweet video of Suhana Khan, twirling and dancing on the ice skating rink. "Today is the day to get your Happy On....and forever. Love you baby," he wrote in the caption. Apart from all these amazing wishes, what caught our attention was the delicious cake that Suhana Khan cut on her birthday. Take a look:

The picture was shared on Instagram stories by Pooja Dadlani, who is Shah Rukh Khan's manager. Suhana Khan was seen wearing a black dress and smiling for the camera at a restaurant where she seemed to have gone to celebrate her birthday. As it was her special day, she cut a delicious chocolate cake to celebrate. Suhana Khan's birthday cake seemed to be a light chocolate mousse cake decorated with cream and macaroons on top. The photograph was taken moments before she cut the cake on her birthday. "Love your smile... always keep smiling birthday girl Suhana Khan," read the caption.

On the work front, Suhana Khan will be making her acting debut very soon. She will be among the lead actors in the multi-starrer web series 'The Archies'. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, it will also feature other debutants including Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Apart from this, Suhana Khan is also the brand ambassador of a popular make-up brand.