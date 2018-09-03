SEARCH
  • Ananya Panday And Suhana Khan's Sunday Brunch Looks Absolutely Decadent: See Pic Inside

Ananya Panday And Suhana Khan's Sunday Brunch Looks Absolutely Decadent: See Pic Inside

   September 03, 2018

Ananya Panday And Suhana Khan's Sunday Brunch Looks Absolutely Decadent: See Pic Inside
Highlights
  • Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan headed out for brunch this weekend
  • The besties indulged in some pancakes and waffles yesterday
  • Ananya Panday seems like a fan of the Bandra restaurant

She may still have to make her debut with Student of The Year 2, but Ananya Panday is already a star - at least as far as social media and the shutterbugs go. The upcoming actor, who stars in the sequel to the blockbuster movie Student of The Year has a huge fan following on Instagram, with almost 500 thousand followers. The star kid made headlines again yesterday when she stepped out for a weekend foodie date with her friend and super star Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. The two youngsters were quite a sight and the shutterbugs couldn't get enough of them. Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan's Sunday outing got quite a lot of attention in the media, but what got our attention was the Instagram story posted by Ananya Panday. Looks like the two teenagers had quite a cheat day yesterday with lots of delicious-looking pancakes and waffles.

Ananya Panday posted a picture of herself and Suhana Khan indulging in huge platefuls of pancakes topped with chocolate chips. But did the two girls finish everything that we can see in the picture? Ananya's followers sure seem to think so! Ananya posted a poll asking her followers to guess whether or not the two girls managed to finish all the pancakes and most them voted with a yes!

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suhana khan (@suhana_khan_108) on

Looks like we've just spotted two more star foodies! The restaurant that the two friends went to is Bastian in Mumbai. Here's a closer look at those decadent-looking pancakes:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bastian (@bastianmumbai) on

Doesn't that look absolutely toothsome? This is not the first time that Ananya has posted pictures of a fun Sunday brunch at Bastian. In June, Ananya, her brother Ahan Panday and the whole Panday family, including father Chunky Panday stepped out for a food and fun filled Sunday brunch at the same restaurant in Mumbai. Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on

Bastian is a seafood restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, which is a popular haunt of a number of Bollywood and other celebrities. Well, we wish Ananya all the best for her upcoming movie and wish she keeps sharing her fun foodie moments with us!

