We can all agree that Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the most iconic actors in Bollywood! His daughter, Suhana Khan, has decided to follow in his footsteps and become an actor as well! Suhana Khan just celebrated her 22nd birthday on 22nd May 2022, a week after announcing her Bollywood debut on Instagram, and we can't help but be excited to see how the rising star celebrated her birthday post this milestone. As foodies, we all know the most important part of any birthday celebration is the cake, and after catching a glimpse of Suhana Khan's birthday, we couldn't help but drool! Take a look:

Suhana Khan's birthday cake was all about the chocolate! The drool-worthy cake seems like sweet heaven for chocolate lovers. The two-tiered chocolate cake was screaming decadence and deliciousness. The cake was adorned with bright red cherries and drizzled with caramel. If you looking at Suhana Khan's birthday cake has your craving for something chocolatey, then we have got you covered! Here we have listed the recipes for some of the most delicious chocolate desserts you can easily make at home!





Suhana Khan is bound to make her Bollywood debut in 2023 in the OTT film “The Archies”, produced by Zoya Akhtar. The movie is to be the adaptation of the popular Archies Comics set in the Indian context where Suhana shall be playing the role of Veronica, one of the important characters of the famous narrative.











Cake seems to be the go-to celebratory dessert for the Khan family! After the announcement of Suhana Khan's debut, her mom, Gauri Khan, wanted to mark the occasion with a cake. However, this was no ordinary cake, it was special Archies themed cake, with the film's poster on top and glimpses of Suhana's character on cupcakes!











What did you think of Suhana Khan's birthday cake? Do tell us in the comments section below!