Playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan has once again charmed her fans, this time not with her powerhouse vocals but with a glimpse into her Sunday routine. In a delightful new Instagram video, the singer swaps the spotlight for her home kitchen, dressed in a relaxed and comfortable outfit as she prepares a fresh, golden dosa on a hot griddle. The video shows Sunidhi scooping a generous amount of batter, spreading it with practised ease, and sharing her love for the classic South Indian breakfast dish.





Whether made with fermented rice and lentils or a quick semolina batter, the dosa is a weekend staple in her home, paired with an array of chutneys. "So guys, this is what my family and I eat on Sunday. This is officially our Sunday brunch. We love it," she says in the clip. She also hashtagged the post with "I am home" and added a subtle nod to her upcoming concert in Chennai.





Check out Sunidhi Chauhan's Instagram post below:

If Sunidhi Chauhan revealing her love for dosa just ahead of her concert in Chennai has left you craving the South Indian dish, here is a list of the best dosa places in the city:

1. Saravana Bhavan

Counted among the top South Indian food joints around the world, Saravana Bhavan is known for its authentic recipes. What began as a tiny grocery shop opened by P. Rajagopal in K. K. Nagar on the outskirts of Chennai in 1968 has now grown into a global chain spread across 28 countries. The signature dishes here include crispy dosas, fluffy idlis and vadas, all served with rich sambar and aromatic filter coffee. When visiting this family-friendly restaurant, you must not miss the Ghee Roast, Masala and Onion dosas, along with their popular Paniyaram.

2. Krishna Restaurant

Located at the New Woodlands Hotel in Chennai, Krishna Restaurant is renowned for its authentic Udupi cuisine. The menu features classics such as Mysore Masala Dosa, Mangalore Bonda, Pongal and Bisi Bele Bath. Diners also love this place for its nostalgic, homely setting where traditional dishes are often served on banana leaves.

3. Murugan Idli Shop

Originating in Madurai, this South Indian vegetarian restaurant chain specialises in fluffy, ghee-laden idlis, dosas and traditional filter coffee. Some of its most popular items include Ghee Podi Idli, Onion Podi Uthappam, Sweet Pongal, Paniyaram and Jigarthanda. The food, served on banana leaves with multiple chutneys, is a major crowd-pleaser.

4. Mathsya

Established in 1960, Mathsya has a rich heritage of serving delicious South Indian dishes. With branches in Adyar, Egmore and T. Nagar, the restaurant is loved for its Udupi-style dosas, especially the thin and airy Neer dosa, the Raja Raja Cholan dosa filled with a tomato, onion and capsicum thokku masala, and the impressive four-foot-long Rocket dosa.





5. Prems Graama Bhojanam

Known for its vegetarian, mess-style cooking, Prems Graama Bhojanam has been serving hearty Bengaluru-style dosas and millet-based dishes for decades. The eatery is loved for its nutritious, village-style twist on South Indian cuisine. From the decor to the plates, everything here brings a touch of rustic charm.





Dosas have earned a loyal fanbase of their own. Which of these top dosa spots are you planning to try when you are in Chennai? Let us know in the comments.