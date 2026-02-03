Salt is such a basic part of cooking that we sometimes forget how important it is, yet without it our food would taste flat and incomplete. Today we have an entire world of salt to explore, from smoked and sea salt to kala namak and the ever-popular Himalayan pink salt. You may have tried these, but there is another variety that deserves just as much attention. Have you ever tried Pahadi salt, a flavourful mountain blend that combines herbs, garlic and spices to create something truly unique? Once you try it, you will see how a simple homemade mix can add a whole new layer of flavour to your meals. The recipe for this salt was shared by the Instagram page @snapfromkitchen.





What Is Pahadi Namak Made Of?

Pahadi namak, also known as pisyu loon, is made using coriander seeds, cumin, ajwain, hing, fresh coriander leaves, garlic leaves, peppercorns, dry ginger, garlic, and a mix of salts like black salt, rock salt, and regular salt. These ingredients create a bold mountain-style spice blend with naturally earthy notes.

What Does Pahadi Namak Taste Like?

It has a bold and slightly pungent flavour, with herbal and garlicky undertones that give dishes an instant lift. The combination of ajwain, ginger, garlic, and black salt adds warmth and depth, making it uniquely savoury.

What Is Pahadi Namak Used For?

Pahadi namak is sprinkled on fruits, salads, chaats, parathas, snacks, curries, dals, and even soups to boost flavour. It works especially well as a finishing salt, adding aroma and complexity right before serving. Many households also use it as a digestive seasoning after meals.

How Long Does Homemade Pahadi Namak Last?

Stored in an airtight jar in a cool, dry place, homemade Pahadi namak lasts 3-4 months without losing aroma. Ensuring the mixture is fully dried prevents moisture, mould or clumping. For best flavour, make small batches and refresh as needed.

Can You Make Pahadi Namak Without Sun-Drying?

Yes, you can air-fry or oven-dry the mixture at low heat to remove moisture if sun-drying isn't practical. Just make sure it dries evenly so it stores well and stays fresh. This method is especially useful during monsoons or in humid areas.

Can You Use Pahadi Namak In Cooking Instead Of Regular Salt?

Yes, but it works best as a finishing salt added after cooking to retain its aroma and flavour. Cooking it for too long may dull its herbal notes. Use regular salt while cooking and add Pahadi namak just before serving.

How To Make Pahadi Namak At Home | Pahadi Namak Recipe

Coarsely grind the coriander seeds, cumin, ajwain, hing, fresh coriander leaves, garlic leaves, black peppercorns, dry ginger powder, garlic cloves, salt, rock salt and black salt. Spread the mixture in a thin, even layer so it dries uniformly. Sun-dry it completely or air-fry at 150 degrees C for 4-5 minutes, stirring halfway, until the mixture is fully dry and crisp. Let it cool completely, then transfer it to an airtight jar for storage.

Once you prepare it, this homemade salt mix becomes an easy way to make your food taste better every day.