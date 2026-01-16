Making perfectly round rotis is an art. On a chilly winter day, warm rotis can fill the stomach in a way nothing else can. But no matter how hard people try, it is difficult for rotis to come out in a recognisable shape. Only experts can manage to make perfectly round rotis - and actor-comedian Sunil Grover is one of them. Known for making audiences laugh with his mimicry and jokes, Sunil Grover was recently seen trying his hand at making rotis. The stand-up comic proved that no kitchen task was 'mission impossible' for him as he turned out round rotis one after another.





In a video shared on Instagram, Sunil Grover is seen enjoying a chilly winter evening to the fullest in what appears to be a brick building. Wearing a black outfit and a cap, he prepares rotis on a traditional chulha. The Jawan actor rolls one roti after another and cooks them on the tawa. He shared the clip with the caption, "Friends, roti kha lo."





Watch the full video below:

Notably, there was no sabji or anything else nearby, leaving some fans wondering whether the actor was only making rotis. Sunil Grover's video caught the attention of celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, who commented, "Pro Bro!!" Dancer Shakti Mohan wrote, "Bhook lag gayi yeh dekh ke." Mukti Mohan quipped, "Suraj gol... chada gol... Paaji ki roti gol gol, naal ghee lagaon da mann ho reha si."





Singer Darshan Raval and actor Viineet Kumar Singh reacted with red heart emojis. TV personality Archana Puran Singh, who is currently working with Sunil Grover in The Great Indian Kapil Show, dropped a few heart-eyed emojis to express her reaction.





Last year, the Comedy Nights With Kapil star shared a video of himself enjoying food with locals in a mountainous area. Surrounded by hills and mist, the actor was seen sitting cross-legged and sharing a meal with a group of elderly women. He captioned the video, "Ganpati ji, thank you for creating this beautiful world. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

In another old clip, Sunil Grover was seen at a bhutta stall during the rainy season. He tossed corn kernels in a wok and roasted bhutta over coal using the traditional method.

The video delighted foodies across the globe. Through his clips, Sunil Grover has proved that he is a master of both cooking and comedy.