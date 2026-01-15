Strawberries have a universal appeal. Bright red and juicy, they strike the right balance between sweet and tangy, providing pure delight with each bite. These fruits can be used to prepare a wide variety of items, including smoothies, desserts and snacks. Among the many varieties found around the world, Dandong city in China's Liaoning province stands out. Dubbed the "Strawberry Capital" of China, Dandong's strawberries have a distinct creamy texture, reminiscent of the iconic strawberries-and-cream dessert. Recently, Australian influencer Amy Lyons, who lives in China, shared her experience of tasting this flavour-packed berry.





In a video she uploaded on Instagram, the digital creator was seen approaching a local vendor selling these strawberries, which she claimed are her "favourite in the world". She bought a box of fresh strawberries from a vendor selling them on a cart and revealed that the vehicle keeps the fruits warm. "The thing that is so special about the strawberries is that they actually taste creamy. Everyone knows how amazing strawberries and cream is but in Dandong, they have been able to put both flavours into one strawberry," added Amy Lyons.

Read some of the reactions of Instagram users below:





"Looks so yummy," gushed a foodie.





"Aren't strawberries summer fruits? Here in France, strawberry season in the end of spring/beginning of summer," wrote another.





"We went to a strawberry farm in China once and bought a lot of strawberries. Their strawberries are always sweet, soft, smooth and juicy and nothing like the western ones I tasted," shared an individual.





"I just had it yesterday and I was like, 'Why does it taste like it has a soft jelly/creamy texture on the outside? And it's so juicy sweet!" noted one person.





"Winter strawberries in China are the best ever. No strawberries in Europe or Africa can beat that flavour," read a remark.