Despite being an incredibly difficult time, the lockdown has also had its share of silver linings. While many people found time to return to old hobbies, some also used the period to pick up some new talents. And one of the most popular quarantine activities across the world has been cooking. From Dalgona coffee to the latest pesto egg recipe that has gone viral, being stuck at home has inspired some of us to wear our chef hats. Indian celebrities are no different. The latest on the list of lockdown cooking enthusiasts is interior designer Sussanne Khan.





Sharing a video of herself baking a delicious cake, she wrote, “Working with your hands is like rejuvenation for your soul.”





Sussanne further described her kitchen time with hashtags such as #lockdownsunday #forthebakerinme. In the video, we can see the 42-year-old opting for a simple cake recipe. She added her personal touch to it by decorating the cake with some whipped cream in small circles and topping it all up with some icing sugar.





If you are drooling at the thought of this yummy cake, you are not the only one. Sussanne's fans and colleagues on Instagram were left with a craving for the decadent dessert after watching her video.





Actress-singer Sophie Choudry wrote, “Yum.” Seconding this, actress Neelam Kothari said, “Looks yum!”

Sussanne, who was formerly married to actor Hrithik Roshan, got a lot of love from her social media followers. Applauding her hidden talent, many of them left heart emojis in her comment section.

Like we said, Sussanne is not the only one spending some quality time in the kitchen. Recently, we also saw actress Ileana D'Cruz rustling up a rich chocolate cake. Sharing a video of the dessert, she wrote, “I think I may have an alternate career option.” She further added, “Definitely got an alternate career option,” and looking at the chocolate ganache that she had made, we cannot help but agree.





Another actress who loves baking is Shruti Haasan. From a “messy” chocolate cake to a healthy, gluten-free vanilla sponge cake, Shruti knows just how to make us all want to go on a cake binge.





And if you are in the mood for cake, we have got you covered. From a luxurious chocolate variant to a humble pound cake, there is something for each of you.





So Sussanne's homemade cake or Ileana's special chocolate creation — what's your pick for this week?