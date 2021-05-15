Shruti Haasan and food go hand-in-hand. The actress loves to cook and her Instagram timeline is proof of that. From baking a vanilla cake to preparing sambar rice, the South beauty does it all with utmost ease and dedication. She is currently spending the lockdown with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika and keeps sharing glimpses of what's cooking in her kitchen from time-to-time. The latest one is cheese pizza. And, oh boy, it looks yummilicious. The actress shared a short clip of the delicacy on her Instagram Stories. In the background, we can hear Shruti Haasan saying, “I made pizza for dinner. I cut it up really ugly, but it tastes so cool.” Take a look:

Wait, but what about dessert? Fret not as Shruti Haasan took care of that too. It's ice cream. In the next Stories, the actress is seen opening the door of a freezer and we can spot two tubs of ice cream kept on a rack. The flavours are caramel chew chew and baked aaska. Isn't it a perfect date night?





It's not just Shruti Haasan who loves to cook. Last time, it was Santanu who had prepared an elaborate meal for the two of them. Shruti shared the details via Instagram Stories. The platter included bread toast and jam, sausages, poached eggs and watermelon. Along with the video, Shruti said, "The egg was made by Santa (Santanu), and the sausages. Perfect late Sunday brunch, with serial killer documentaries...just the way we like it."





A while back, Shruti Haasan cooked a Tamil spread for Santanu and herself. In the clip, shared by the actress on Instagram Stories, we can see a plate filled with sambar, rice, papad and much more. Shruti gave the video her unique touch with background commentary and it goes like this, “Axomiya boy belting the Tamizh saapad (Tamil feast)."