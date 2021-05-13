Several governments announcing a lockdown to arrest the rapid surge of coronavirus cases may have disturbed many of our grand plans this year, but with ample free time at hand, many people are putting on their aprons and channeling their inner masterchef. Actress Ileana D'Cruz also put her baking skills to test by making a droolworthy chocolate cake. She posted two videos on her Instagram Stories of a round cake covered in thick chocolate ganache. “I think I may have an alternate career option,” Ileana D' Cruz cheekily wrote in the caption. In another frame, we could see a slice of the cake served on a plate. She added, “Definitely got an alternate career option”.





Take a look at some clicks from the video here:

Ileana D'Cruz, however, did not share the recipe with her fans. But fret not, for we have some amazing and easy chocolate cake recipes for you. You can quickly make a chocolate mug cake at home to satisfy your cravings. This can be prepared with basic ingredients such as egg, milk, maida, sugar, baking powder, cocoa powder, salt and vanilla essence. Click here for the recipe.

Have you come across the viral no-bake Kitkat cheesecake yet? This easy breezy recipe needs Kitkat fingers, digestive biscuits, cream cheese, butter, icing sugar, chocolate chips. Put together these yummy ingredients to make a mouth-watering dessert without even baking it. Click for the recipe here.





Chocolate cake can easily be made at home with our recipes.

If you are on a weight-loss journey but want to have a chocolate dessert, you can take a middle path. Check out this recipe of dark chocolate oats mousse, which is delectable and nutritious. Oats, maple syrup, cocoa powder, chia seeds and honey are the prime ingredients of this dessert. We don't have to remind you of other easier options like a cup of hot chocolate or a jar of chilled chocolate shake separately.





We hope Ileana D'Cruz shares her recipe of the cake soon. Meanwhile, let's start with these other chocolate dessert recipes.