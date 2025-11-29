Food experiments have become a major trend these days. Open any social media platform, and you'll find people mixing unexpected ingredients to create bizarre dishes. One day, it's Oreo pakoras; the next, it's the classic Maggi transformed into a dessert. While some of these experiments turn out to be both creative and delicious, others can make you question humanity. Joining the list of weird food combos is the humble rice paired with - wait for it - chocolate ice cream.





Recently, online food delivery platform Swiggy uploaded a picture on X featuring this questionable pairing. To add to the absurdity, they captioned the post, "best dessert." The image showed a plate of steamed rice with a generous portion of chocolate ice cream on the side, and a person mixing them to take a bite. Re-sharing the photo, an X user wrote, "Minimum 17 years jail." Honestly, we couldn't agree more.





Check out the full post below:

The internet reacted strongly to the odd preparation. "My Filipino stomach whispered, 'lowkey fire,'" commented a user.

“That's too light. Death sentence, public stoning,” demanded another.

“This should be illegal in all 28 states and 8 UTs,” condemned an individual.

“I guess they don't know what an actual dessert looks like,” wondered a disappointed foodie.

“Whoever did this to a perfectly good dessert deserves the sentence. This is a crime against humanity,” noted one person.

“WWII is over. You don't have to eat like this anymore,” read a sarcastic remark.

Another user found the dish downright “disgusting”

Previously, a content creator shared a recipe for making ice cream with leftover rice. She began by adding the rice to a blender, followed by milk, sugar, and salt to create a smooth paste. Next, she whipped some vegan cream and folded the rice mixture into the whipped cream. Once done, she transferred the mixture to a container and placed it in the freezer. "I let it thaw for a couple of minutes and served it with a dusting of cinnamon," she added. Read all about it here.





