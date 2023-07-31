The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing season is drawing to a close as the last date for filing taxes is finally here. On Monday, July 31, citizens were scrambling to gather their financial details and pay up their taxes. The term 'ITR Filing' and 'ITRDueDate' were also trending on Twitter in the same context. Meanwhile, food brands took this opportunity to engage with fans and share some witty memes and posts about the last date of filing income tax returns. The first one was by food delivery application Swiggy, which shared a collage about "Today's essentials." Take a look:

In the four-way collage, we could see a picture of chai, pakora and umbrella which alluded to the onset of monsoon season all over India. Meanwhile, in the fourth box, the text read, "Filing ITR. (today is the last day)" The hilarious post garnered over 9k views along with plenty of comments, reactions and likes on Twitter. Next, food delivery application Zomato too had a witty spin on the ITR filing deadline. Take a look:

"Just an appreciation tweet for all the CAs who spent their weekend filing ITRs for friends and family - with 0 expectations of a treat," read the hilarious post by Zomato. The post has got over 12.5k views. Meanwhile, grocery delivery application BlinkIt also shared an engaging tweet about filing taxes and how it would need an extra dose of energy drinks. Take a look:

