Swiggy's Food on Train service has expanded its reach and convenience, now covering 122 railway stations across India. The newly added stations include Anantpur, Madurai, Alwar, Kozhikode, Khurda Road, Yesvantpur and Gonda. The platform has also updated the pre-order window from 24 hours to 96 hours.

The company said the move is aimed at providing passengers with greater flexibility and ease when ordering food during their train journeys. The expansion came after a huge surge in demand during the festive season, from October 16 to November 3, when travellers relied heavily on Swiggy's service to access familiar food while on the move.

Biryani emerged as the clear winner and the most ordered dish. It was closely followed by beloved staples such as Masala Dosa and Burger, while other favourites like Pav Bhaji, Margarita Pizza and Corn Chaat also saw a significant spike in demand.

What's more, a considerable 35 per cent of travellers indulged in sweet treats alongside their meals, opting for popular desserts like Triple Chocomelt Waffle, Tender Coconut Ice Cream, Gulab Jamun, Biscoff Cheesecake Jar, Rasgulla, and Black Forest Pastry.

The most ordered brands during this period included well-known names like Haldiram's, Paradise Biryani, A2B, Hotel Aryaas, Annai Restaurant, Rominus Pizza & Burger, and McDonald's.

The regional ordering habits on Swiggy's Food on Train service revealed sharp differences, reflecting the diverse culinary preferences across the country. In the north, travellers showed a penchant for biryani, aloo paratha and red paprika pizza, while in the south, traditional favourites like dosa, idli, pongal, and curd rice were in high demand.

The eastern region leaned towards thalis and rice bowls, which seemed to strike a chord with the local palate. The West had a clear affinity for pav bhaji and vada pav. Interestingly, the service is increasingly being utilised by large groups and families, as evidenced by a customer who placed a single order with an astonishing 45 items.

The demand spikes were particularly high on certain trains, such as the Garib Rath Express, Seshadri Express, Sabari Superfast Express, and Kerala Express. In one remarkable instance, on a festival special train running from SMVT Bengaluru to New Tinsukia, 28 passengers in a single coach placed orders simultaneously. All the meals were delivered at one station.