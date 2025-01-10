Swiggy launched its "Swiggy Serves" initiative on Thursday, aiming to minimize food waste and hunger. The program will redistribute excess food from partner restaurants to underprivileged communities. Swiggy has collaborated with the Robin Hood Army (RHA), a volunteer-driven organization, to execute this initiative. The RHA is a volunteer-based, zero-funds organization comprising thousands of volunteers from diverse backgrounds, including young professionals, retirees, homemakers, and students.

Speaking at the launch, Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace shared, "Currently, we are live in 33 cities and we plan to take this initiative to more cities. This isn't just about reducing waste, it's about creating a meaningful impact, ensuring that no meal goes waste." "Through this collaboration, the two organisations have set an ambitious goal of providing 50 million meals by 2030, by leveraging technology to re-imagine food redistribution," Swiggy said in a statement.

Notably, India has nearly 195 million undernourished people, one-fourth of the undernourished population of the world, as per the United Nations. In 2024, India's Global Hunger Index (GHI) score was 27.3, citing hunger as a serious problem. Also, India ranked 105 out of 127 countries in the 2024 GHI. As per United Nations, India wastes 55 kg of food per head, every year.

Numerous brands, including Bikkgane Biryani, Biryani by the Kilo, Dana Choga, Vardhas, Charcoal Eats, Dabba Garam, House of Biryani, B.Tech Momos Wala, Samosa Singh, Babai Tiffins, Dosa Anna, and Urban Tandoor, have partnered with the Swiggy Serves-RHA initiative.



