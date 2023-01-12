Given our obsession with social media, it is safe to assume that we spend a couple of hours scrolling our favourite social media. The internet is a wonderful place to be, offering both entertaining videos and educational stuff. And if you are a regular on these social media networks, we are sure you have come across a slew of people making hilarious content. In a recent Instagram reel shared by a digital content creator on his profile @apkajugs, we can see a funny perspective on how different celebrities might receive their online food orders. This video was created as a collaborative reel with Swiggy.





The blogger is first seen copying Varun Dhawan in the video, after which he imitates John Abraham, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, and musician Guru Randhawa. The most interesting element was that each mimicking act had a song associated with the actor's movies. With Varun's distinctive smile, John Abraham's walking style, and Kartik Aaryan's style of waving at the paparazzi, the influencer nailed it all and made the internet laugh. In the caption, he wrote, "Can you guess what these celebs must have ordered?" Take a look at the video below.





The video has received over a million views along with 900 comments and over 166k likes. Instagram users couldn't stop laughing and sharing their thoughts in the comments section. One comment read "Omg I can't (laughing emoticon) John biceps were the best", the other read "Ranveer Singh felt more like Govinda" and another read "Guru Randhawa was awesome!"





What do you think of this reel? Tell us in the comment section below.