Actress Tamannaah Bhatia's significant weight loss journey has been influencing numerous fitness enthusiasts. She lost a significant amount of weight through not just intensive physical training. Instead, she attributed it to her balanced and nutritious diet. But wondering what helped her the most to achieve the impressive fitness? The diva answered that it was one of the popular Indian dishes in her daily breakfast routine.





In a recent conversation with Curly Tales, Tamannaah revealed that she savoured Poha as a breakfast item daily, and this played a major role in her weight loss journey. Known for its simplicity and a range of beneficial factors, the fibre-rich, flattened or beaten rice helped her feel full for longer and even stay active throughout the day, according to the actress.





Discussing Poha's role in promoting sustainable weight management and overall well-being, Tamannaah shared how she used to enjoy it. “The regular good poha with potatoes. Plain poha, which doesn't have too much going on,” she explained.

Poha is a popular breakfast dish.

She continued, “In the middle, I started doing a lot of sprouts and poha, because I wanted to lose weight. So, if you balance poha with sprouts, it becomes really good for weight loss.” Indeed, when nutritious poha is packed with sprouts rich in vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants, this further improves digestion, supports heart health, boosts immunity, and aids in weight management.





This is not the first time Tamannaah Bhatia has shared her diet secrests with her fans. Previously, she has revealed being dairy and gluten intolerant while talking about the importance of diet in her skincare regimen. "I think a good diet helps. Like, many people have food allergies they don't even know about. For years, I didn't know I was gluten and dairy-intolerant. I figured out through trial and error. I tried so many different diets, so many different approaches, and then I realised, 'When I don't eat gluten, my skin is better. When I don't eat dairy, my skin is better.' So I discovered that along the way," she told Lallantop.











Tamannaah's confessions about her food choices are certainly worth noting.