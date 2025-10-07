Breakfast is often the foundation of a productive day, and in Indian households, paratha and poha are two staples that frequently hit the table. Both are popular, easy to prepare and can be customised to suit various tastes. You can whip them up at home or order them through your favourite online food delivery app. But which one truly comes out on top when you're looking for a healthy option? Should you opt for the crispy, flaky paratha or the light, wholesome poha? While both have their merits, they differ in nutritional content and benefits. Let's dive into their qualities to help you decide which one is the perfect breakfast companion for you.





Photo Credit: iStock





Health Benefits Of Paratha

1. Rich In Complex Carbohydrates

Made with whole wheat flour, parathas provide slow-releasing carbs that give sustained energy throughout the morning. This helps prevent sudden hunger pangs and keeps you active longer than most quick breakfast options.

2. Good Source Of Fibre

Whole wheat parathas contain dietary fibre that promotes healthy digestion and helps regulate blood sugar levels. This makes them a more balanced option than refined-flour breakfasts like white bread or puris.

3. Protein-Packed When Stuffed

When filled with ingredients like paneer, dal or spinach, parathas become a rich source of protein. This not only helps in muscle repair but also keeps you satiated, making it easier to manage your weight.

4. Can Be Made Healthier With Small Tweaks

Using minimal oil or substituting ghee with olive oil can drastically cut calories without compromising taste. Adding ingredients like ragi or oats flour makes them even more nutrient-dense.

5. Versatile And Customisable

From methi and beetroot to mixed vegetables, parathas can be tailored to your taste and nutrition goals. Each variation offers a different set of vitamins and minerals, helping you diversify your diet. Pair your paratha with curd or a bowl of salad instead of butter or pickle to make it a more balanced breakfast.

Photo Credit: iStock

Health Benefits Of Poha

1. Light And Easy To Digest

Poha is made from flattened rice, which cooks quickly and is gentle on the stomach. It's perfect for people who prefer something mild in the morning, especially during hot or humid weather.

2. Low In Calories And Fat

A bowl of poha is naturally low in fat, making it ideal for those watching their calorie intake. It provides enough energy to start your day without weighing you down or making you feel sluggish.

3. Rich In Iron And Carbohydrates

Poha is a good source of iron, especially when cooked in an iron kadhai. The carbohydrates offer steady energy release, keeping you active without sudden spikes or crashes in blood sugar levels.

4. High In Vitamins And Fibre (when loaded with veggies)

Adding peas, onions or carrots turns poha into a more balanced meal rich in fibre and essential vitamins. This boosts satiety and supports better digestion throughout the day.

5. Supports Gut Health

Poha's minimal oil preparation makes it gentle on digestion. It also absorbs flavours beautifully, allowing you to add spices and herbs that promote gut health, such as curry leaves, turmeric and mustard seeds.

So, Which Is The Healthier Breakfast? Paratha Or Poha?

When it comes to choosing a healthier breakfast, poha has a slight edge. It's light, low in fat and easy to digest - all of which make it a great option for weight management and busy mornings. However, parathas aren't unhealthy when made with the right ingredients and minimal oil, they're simply a more filling choice for days when you need extra energy. In short, choose poha if you want a light, low-fat, and gut-friendly start, or choose paratha if you need a wholesome breakfast that keeps you full for longer.

Photo Credit: iStock

Tips For Making Paratha And Poha Healthier And Tastier

How To Make Poha Soft And Fluffy?

To make poha soft and fluffy, rinse it lightly before cooking and soak it for just 2-3 minutes. Drain excess water and cook with minimal stirring to prevent breakage. Add a dash of lemon juice or a pinch of baking soda to enhance texture.

How To Ensure Paratha Doesn't Break While Cooking?

To prevent paratha from breaking while cooking, ensure the dough is kneaded well and rested for at least 30 minutes. Roll out the dough evenly and cook on a hot tawa with minimal oil or ghee. Flip gently to avoid tearing.





Whether you make them at home or order them via an online food delivery app, both paratha and poha can be a nutritious and delicious start to your day.

