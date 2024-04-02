Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is celebrating his 43rd birthday on April 2, 2024. Kapil is currently basking in praise for the newly released first episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix. Fans saw celebrities Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani sharing laughs and spilling tea with the host. Since Kapil has invited numerous celebrities on his show who reveal interesting new things about their life, we have compiled one thing all fans are interested to know -- celebrity diet and weight loss secrets. Read on to learn more about celebrity diets that help them look fit and fantastic on the screen.

Here Are 5 Celebrity Diet Secrets Revealed On 'The Kapil Sharma Show':

1. John Abraham

John Abraham is known for his commitment to fitness. During the promotion of his 2021 film 'Satyameva Jayate 2', John stressed, "Diet is very important for fitness and muscle building. You should always have control over your diet. Anyone can transform completely." Talking about how non-vegetarian food is emphasized to get protein intake, Kapil added that John is a pure vegetarian. "It is absolutely misinformation that you get good protein from non-vegetarians, and that vegetarian food cannot give you enough protein," John added.





2. Akshay Kumar

Abhishek Bachchan revealed Akshay Kumar's healthy diet on the sets of the show while promoting the film 'Housefull 3'. After detailing an exhausting workout, Abhishek added that he and Ritesh were very hungry and wanted to eat "butter chicken". Instead, Akshay served them "boiled carrots, spinach," and there was "no rice, no roti". Abhishek said that this healthy lifestyle is Akshay's style of partying.

3. Katrina Kaif

In an episode, Kapil told Katrina that he had heard that she talked to food. Katrina shared that she sometimes talks about the foods she cannot eat while following her healthy diet. Demonstrating the same, he held a piece of cake and said, "Dekhiye, main aapko bahot pasand karti hu. Lehin agar main aapko khau, toh fir mujhe double gym karna padega. Lekin Sunday hum milenge zarur" [Look, I like you very much. But if I eat you, then I will have to do double gym. But we will definitely meet on Sunday.]





4. Aditya Roy Kapur

The actor appeared on the show with Mrunal Thakur in 2023. Kapil revealed that Aditya earlier used to eat half a kg of ice cream at night in one go. Kapil asked, "Aap ye ice cream khaate ho toh lagti kyu nahi hai aapko?" Aditya replied, "Most of the time I am on a diet. So when I am allowed to eat a cheat meal, I make use of that, just eating 1-2 scoops of ice cream is no fun."





When asked how many calories one should eat to get a chiselled jawline like Aditya, the actor replied, "1700 calories a day to start losing weight. Eat foods that are low in carbs, and fat, and do 15-20 minutes of cardio."





5. Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha appeared on the show in 2020. Kapil said that he has often heard Rajkummar calling himself a foodie, but it is hard to believe after looking at his fitness. "Food jaata kaha hai aur kon sa food khaate ho aap?" To this Nushrratt replied, "Raj quinoa khaata hai."

Rajkummar revealed, "Main sab khaata tha. Main toh workout ke baad, sab institute mein padta tha FTI mein, toh workout ke baad jake mithai ki dukaan pe, hum log jaake aese 6 gulab jamun, 2 samose khaa lete the" [I ate everything. When I was studying at FTI, after workouts, we used to go to the sweet shop and eat 6 gulab jamuns and 2 samosas]. The actor added that he has stopped eating this way after entering the film industry and becoming diet-conscious.



