Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is already the biggest celebrity event everyone is talking about. From a castle-themed venue to a star-studded guest list, every detail has fans excited. Now, there's one more reason for Swifties to celebrate. Page Six has exclusively revealed what appears to be the couple's wedding menu after spotting food deliveries arriving at New York City's Madison Square Garden ahead of the big day. And let's just say it's a feast fit for pop royalty.

Taylor Swift's Wedding Menu Is Here

The biggest highlight is the lobster. Workers were seen unloading boxes of lobster meat, hinting that guests could be treated to a luxurious seafood dish. But that's just the beginning. According to Page Six, several varieties of chicken were also delivered, including blackened chicken, boneless skinless chicken breasts, and chicken legs, meaning there will be plenty of delicious options on the table.





The menu also seems to mix luxury with comfort food. Trucks were spotted carrying French fries and thick-cut onion rings. Clearly, even at one of the year's most glamorous weddings, classic favourites still have a place. Fresh romaine lettuce, red and orange peppers, and other vegetables were also delivered.

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And then came the sweetest surprise. A Krispy Kreme truck was also seen arriving at the venue. While Page Six notes it's not confirmed whether the famous doughnuts are actually part of the wedding menu (since there's also a Krispy Kreme outlet inside Penn Station below the arena), the sighting has already got fans wondering if doughnuts could make an appearance.





The ingredient deliveries didn't stop there. Workers also brought in fresh eggs, heavy whipping cream, and whole milk. While the final dishes remain a secret, it's clear that the wedding feast is being prepared on a grand scale.

A Dreamy Wedding With ‘Garden Party' Theme

The magical setting is expected to be just as unforgettable as the food. Page Six previously reported that a giant castle is being built inside Madison Square Garden, decorated with artificial trees and “Garden Party” décor. It's a sweet tribute to the couple's love story, as Travis Kelce reportedly proposed to Taylor in the garden of his Kansas home in August 2025.





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The celebrations begin with a 100-person rehearsal dinner, followed by the main wedding with around 1,000 guests. From buttery lobster and juicy chicken to crispy fries, onion rings, and the possibility of Krispy Kreme doughnuts, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding menu sounds every bit as grand as fans imagined.