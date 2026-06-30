If there's one fruit that truly defines an Indian summer, it's the mango. Sweet, juicy, fragrant, and loved by people of all ages, the mango is an emotion. And this July, Delhi is once again celebrating its favourite fruit in the grandest way possible. The much-awaited 35th Mango Festival, organised by Delhi Tourism, is returning to Delhi Haat, Janakpuri. For three delicious days, visitors can explore hundreds of mango varieties, meet growers from across India, take part in exciting competitions, and indulge in everything mango.

Nearly 4 Decades Of Bringing Mango Lovers Together

The Mango Festival has become one of Delhi's most loved annual traditions. Delhi Tourism has been organising this festival every year since 1987, making this year's edition the 35th. The festival brings together mango growers, farmers, horticulture experts, researchers, and fruit lovers from different parts of India.





Beyond the popular varieties like Alphonso, Dasheri, Langra, or Banganapalli, at the festival, visitors will get to see and buy dozens of rare and unique mango varieties from across the country. Some of the highlights include Husnara, Rataul, Ramkela, Kesar, Mallika, Amrapali, Fazli, Hathijhool, Litchi Mango, and many more.

Some mangoes are incredibly sweet, while others are known for their rich aroma, smooth texture, or unique flavour. One of the biggest attractions is the incredible variety of sizes. Some mangoes are no bigger than a grape, while others grow almost as large as a papaya.

Celebrating India As The World's Mango Capital

Mango cultivation in the Indian subcontinent started more than 4,000 years ago. Over thousands of years, farmers have developed hundreds of unique varieties that grow in different climates and regions. Today, India produces around 40 to 64 per cent of all the mangoes grown in the world, making it the largest producer globally.





Out of the more than 1,500 mango varieties found worldwide, nearly 1,000 are grown in India. Major mango-producing states include Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Assam. Among them, Uttar Pradesh leads the way, contributing nearly 26 per cent of India's total mango production.





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Ancient Ayurvedic texts such as the Charaka Samhita mention the medicinal value of the mango tree and its fruit. Mangoes are naturally rich in carotene, which the body converts into Vitamin A. Traditionally, they have also been associated with supporting digestion and overall health. Some of India's greatest poets have celebrated the fruit in their works. The legendary Sanskrit poet Kalidasa beautifully described blooming mango groves in his famous play Abhijnanashakuntalam. The celebrated poet and musician Amir Khusrau also praised the fruit in his writings.





Over the centuries, mangoes have appeared in paintings, temple carvings, textiles, festivals, and even jewellery designs. Mango leaves continue to decorate homes during special occasions. Very few fruits are so deeply connected to India's culture and traditions.

Take Your Favourite Mango And Mango Products Home

Traditional mango growers from across India will display their finest produce. These farmers have spent years preserving rare varieties and protecting mango diversity. Several leading agricultural institutions and horticultural organisations will also participate.





At the festival, visitors can buy fresh mangoes directly from growers. There will also be stalls selling delicious mango products such as pickles, chutneys, jams, preserves, juices, candies, desserts, and many other treats. If you've ever wanted to grow your own mango tree, you'll even be able to purchase mango saplings to take home.





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No mango festival is complete without the famous 'mango-eating competition.' Separate competitions for men and women promise plenty of laughter as participants race against time to finish as many mangoes as they can. It has become one of the festival's biggest crowd-pullers over the years.





Whether you're searching for your new favourite mango or simply looking for a memorable weekend outing, the 35th Mango Festival promises a sweet experience.





Dates: July 3-5, 2026





Time: 12 PM to 9 PM





Venue: Delhi Haat, Janakpuri, New Delhi