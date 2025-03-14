TIME Magazine recently unveiled its selection of 'World's Greatest Places' for 2025. Three Indian establishments - two hotels and a restaurant - have made it to this prestigious list. The latter is none other than Papa's - the acclaimed culinary hotspot in Mumbai helmed by Executive Chef Hussain Shahzad. The intimate 12-seater restaurant is said to be "designed to feel like a private dinner party at the chef's home." The 13-course tasting menu reinterprets familiar Indian flavours through a refined creative lens while incorporating global techniques and traditional ingredients. Each dish is a reflection of Chef Hussain's journey and the dining experience is further enhanced by personal touches. Papa's is the newest venture of Hunger Inc. Hospitality - the renowned team behind The Bombay Canteen, O Pedro, Bombay Sweet Shop, and Veronica's. Papa's is housed over Veronica's sandwich shop in Bandra West.





More About Papa's

Photo Credit: Papa's



In its announcement of the 'World's Greatest Places' 2025, TIME Magazine notes that Papa's "became one of the hottest tables in India within a year of opening. The name pays homage to Shahzad's mentor, the late influential Indian-American chef Floyd Cardoz, fondly nicknamed Papa-ji." It also mentions signature offerings at the restaurant: "Highlights include the Bugs Bunny, wild rabbit meat marinated with weaver ants and grilled over charcoal; a rasam, or peppery South Indian broth, flavoured with cured trout and watermelon; lamb Wellington cooked korma-style; char siu shaped like modak, a festive local sweet; and samosas stuffed with tuna instead of potatoes."







Executive Chef Hussain Shahzad also helms The Bombay Canteen, which was recently featured on the Extended List of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025. Click here to read more.

How Was The TIME Magazine's List Compiled?

To select 100 of the 'World's Greatest Places', TIME Magazine sought nominations from its global network of writers and contributors, as well as through open applications, seeking out destinations that provide fresh and engaging experiences. The places on the list can include hotels, cruises, restaurants, attractions, museums, parks, and more.

Last year, two Indian food establishments made it to the list of TIME Magazine's 'World's Greatest Places' - Manam Chocolate in Hyderabad and Naar in Himachal Pradesh. The former refers to a chocolate factory and experience centre while the latter is a specialised restaurant located in the mountains of Kasauli. Both establishments celebrate homegrown ingredients in different ways. Read the complete article here.