Anyone who uses an air fryer daily can vouch for its versatility. It's quick, healthy and runs on electricity. While an air fryer is good for cooking a spread of dishes, is it safe to cook popcorn in it? A Reddit user had the same query in his mind when he took to the social media platform to ask a question. In a post shared on the air fryer forum, the user wrote, "Popcorn in an air fryer? I see everyone saying not to do it because of the risk of fire. Why can't you put aluminium over the entirety of the hot plate like you should do with anything anyway to keep it clean? Or even more so, do that and wrap it around the top for the popcorn kernels to pop into?"





The majority of Reddit users advised against making popcorn in an air fryer as it could damage your device or cause a fire. One user wrote, "When a kernel flies into the fan and bangs around and you swear for an hour while trying to get it out, you will wish you hadn't. Please don't."

Another added, "Popcorn pops and could get stuck in the heating element causing fires. IMO, it may be more trouble than it is worth trying to figure out ways to keep that from happening."

"Don't do it. You will just burn the popcorn. Air fryers can do a lot of things but popping corn is not one of them. Just get a cheap Wheril-y-pop stove top crank operated corn popper, cheaper and better results," read a comment.

While air fryers can be a game-changer for many meals, it's important to know their limits. Some items are simply better left to traditional cooking techniques such as popcorn. The air fryers don't get hot enough to pop the kernels and these get lodged in the device, making it hard to clean and sometimes even causing a fire.





Additionally, food items with a hearty sauce and wet batter should not be made using air fryers. The liquid could be blasted by the hot air and the batter would drip everywhere, causing damage to the appliance.