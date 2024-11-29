In today's hustle culture, healthy eating isn't just a choice; it's a whole lifestyle. From ditching sugar for stevia to loading up on low-carb meals, everyone's on the hunt for guilt-free food swaps. Enter the air fryer - a kitchen hero promising crispy, golden food minus the mountain of oil. Sounds like a win, right? But have you ever stopped to ask if air-fried food is as harmless as it seems? Could there be hidden risks to your health? Let's break it down and get to the truth about this trendy appliance.





Why Are Air Fryers Everyone's Favourite Gadget?

Air fryers are basically a dream come true for anyone who loves fried food but hates the calories. With just a fraction of the oil, you can whip up crispy fries, crunchy wings, or even bake and roast! Plus, the multitasking abilities of modern air fryers-think grilling, reheating, and baking-make them a one-stop solution for saving time and kitchen space. It's no wonder they've become a must-have, especially for health-conscious foodies.

But Here's The Catch: Are Air Fryers Really Safe?

As magical as they seem, air fryers have some serious downsides you might not have thought about. Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda warns that many air fryers come with non-stick coatings that release toxic fumes when heated. These fumes can cause something called "Teflon flu," a flu-like condition you probably didn't even know existed.





And it doesn't stop there. Jangda adds that the wire coatings in some air fryer racks release heavy metals into your food during cooking. These metals can cause long-term damage to your liver and kidneys. Worse, inhaling the toxic fumes could harm your lungs and make breathing difficult. Doesn't sound so healthy anymore, does it?

5 Foods You Should Never Cook In An Air Fryer

Sure, air frying might be better than deep frying, but some foods are better left out of the air fryer altogether. According to a study published National Library of Medicine, cooking fatty fish in an air fryer can strip away its healthy fats, messing with your cholesterol levels. But that's just the start.

1. Battered Foods:

Wet batters and air fryers don't mix. Instead of crispy perfection, you'll end up with a soggy mess. Deep frying is still the go-to for battered treats.

2. Cheese:

Melty cheese + an air fryer = disaster. It gets messy fast, ruins your dish, and makes cleanup a nightmare. Use an oven for those cheesy recipes instead.

3. Broccoli:

Air-fried broccoli? Think dry, overcooked sadness. Add a splash of oil or water to retain moisture if you insist on using your air fryer.

4. Whole Chicken:

Air fryers are just too small for whole chickens. You'll end up with unevenly cooked meat unless you cut it into smaller pieces.

5. Popcorn:

Air fryers don't generate the intense heat needed to pop kernels. Stick to the microwave for fluffy, reliable popcorn.

How To Use An Air Fryer The Right Way

Still can't part with your air fryer? No judgment! Just make sure you're using it wisely. Jangda suggests keeping the temperature low to avoid harmful fumes. If you're shopping for a new one, look for models with ceramic, stainless steel, or toxin-free coatings. Better yet, try pan-frying with a tiny bit of oil instead-it's a simple way to cut down on unhealthy frying without sacrificing flavour.





So, while air fryers can be convenient, they're not the perfect solution they're hyped up to be. Use them smartly, and you'll still enjoy the best of both worlds-crispy food and better health!