If you are someone who likes to cook often, then you know that certain kitchen ingredients make our life super easy. Whether it is the vegetable chopper, airtight containers, or even something as simple as reusable kitchen wipes- these things help us save both time and money. But in all these essential items, the one thing which speeds up our cooking preparation is the humble vegetable peeler. With this small knife, you can almost peel anything in no time. But did you know that you can also use this item in various other things that make your work super easy in the kitchen? If you didn't, then fret not! Here we have some simple hacks with which you can use the vegetable peeler and wind your work in the kitchen quickly!





5 Simple Hacks To Make Use Of The Vegetable Peeler

1. Soften Butter

We all know the struggle of applying hardened butter to our bread pieces. Sometimes we even take chunks of butter and put it as it is. But now, it's time to change that. All you need to do is 'peel' the butter with a peeler. This way, thin butter stripes will come out, which will be much easier to spread on the bread.

2. Shred The Cheese

Don't have a shredder at home? Don' worry! Peel the block of cheese to get thin layers of cheese. You can spread these cheesy layers on your bread, pizza or any other dish. Plus, it will also be easier to melt it this way.

3. Peel Thin Potatoes

If you are making chips and need thin slices of potatoes, achieving that consistency with a regular knife could get challenging. So, once you are done cleaning the potatoes, peel them off in long slices. You will have that thin consistency in no time.





4. Prepare Chocolate Garnish

If you are a baker or want to amp up your baking skills, then this hack is sure to come in handy! Instead of chopping the chocolate slices one by one, simply run the peeler over it. That way, you will have a bunch of chocolate shavings without making many efforts.

5. Vegetable Ribbons

If you have any leftover veggies in your fridge and you are unsure of how to use them, then we have just the way! Take the veggies and peel them to make ribbons out of them. You can later toss them together and make a nutritious salad!





So, what are you waiting for? Try these simple hacks today!