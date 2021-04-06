Blanching tomatoes is a process commonly used to prepare sauces, soups and spreads. Whether it's a soul-soothing Tomato Soup, some spicy Salsa Dip, or even a flavourful Marinara - the first step is the removal of peels. The process involves heating up tomatoes until they boil, and then immersing them in cold water in order to remove the peels. However, this procedure can often be long and time-consuming, thus extending the time spent in preparation of dishes. What if we told you that there is an easier way to remove tomato peels? An amazing hack to peel tomatoes has surfaced online, and all you need is just five minutes. Take a look:

The video was shared by food blogger @jaxfoodhax, who is known to share creative hacks and ways to simplify cooking processes. The hack went viral and was shared on multiple social media platforms, including Instagram.

In the simple trick, the creator first sliced up the tomatoes into half. Then, she drizzled some olive oil in a pan and allowed it to warm up on medium heat. Once the oil was heated up, she popped the tomato halves in a pan and closed the lid, allowing the tomatoes to heat up for just five minutes. Once she came back and removed the lid, the tomato peels could easily be removed by just pinching the fruit with two fingers.

Tomato juices, soups and dips can be made quickly with this hack.

How simple and fuss-free, right? This amazing hack is truly the simplest way to peel tomatoes in a jiffy. So, if you're planning a house party with multiple batches of tomatoes to peel, this amazing hack will surely come in handy.