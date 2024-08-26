Imagine entering a house where everything, including the walls and furnishings, is made of delectable Tiramisu. Did we just describe your childhood fantasy? If yes, you are not alone. An AI artist has introduced us to "a tiramisu house" on Instagram. The clip showed a dreamlike realm where the traditional tiramisu becomes more than just a dessert, it's the spirit of a home. This creative piece explored the interior design of a home solely made of tiramisu. The video begins with an outer shot of the tiramisu house and goes on to give us a glimpse of a bedroom, a living room, a study, a bathroom and a swimming pool, all made up of the sweet treat. From walls to furniture, tiramisu covered all the bases of the house.

In the caption, the content creator wrote, "If only ‘home sweet home' meant living in a tiramisu house." See the full video here:

The AI-generated clip was a huge hit among the masses as internet users flocked to the comments section to express their views. One user said, "Best house ever."

Another added, "2 hours with my friends and that entire house is gone."

"It looks like every child's dream," a comment read.

Others made jokes about the ridiculousness of the video, "Ants be like: It's our time to shine."

A person wrote, "House for living [Cross sign] House for diabetes [Yes sign]"

Another wrote, "Can I eat it?"

A user chimed in, "Do not try to tempt me, I am in diet mode."

Earlier in June, a similar AI-generated video of architectural designs made of common foods went viral on social media. Architect Fatih Eksi produced some amazing AI (artificial intelligence) building designs by chopping up common foods like lemon, onion, kiwi, melon, carrot, and tomato. He shared the video on Instagram which went viral and received over 23 million views. Click here to read more about it.

