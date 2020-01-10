This ‘Avatar’ Themed Restaurant In Chennai Is All Set To Take You To A Habitable Moon

'Avatar' themed restaurant in Porur city of Chennai

Have you ever felt like experiencing ‘Pandora' yourself at least once while watching ‘Avatar'? Yes, here we are talking about the Earth-like moon that was very convincingly portrayed in the James Cameron directorial. If you have ever felt so, then your dream can come true as a new ‘Avatar'-themed restaurant has opened in Porur city of Chennai. For the unversed, ‘Pandora' is the magical world Cameron created in his movie, which is a fictional exoplanetary moon inhabited by a sapient indigenous humanoid species called the Na'vi and varied exotic flora and fauna.





The restaurant houses blue-coloured ‘Pandora' jungle-themed interior that has three-dimensional sculptures of the characters from the movie, the bioluminescent species and other exotic and magical flora and fauna. With the waterfall and floating mountain replicas, deep blue and red lighting in the back ground and the soothing ambience, this restaurant is luring children, fans of the epic fantasy movie and several others. Add on to this - the food. As per the visitors, the restaurant also serves some delicious food.











As per a report in ANI, a visitor named Mahesh shared his experience and said, “It is a very fantastic place and the theme is very nice. The food is also very tasty; we tried three-four items, and it's very nice.”





'Avatar' - written, directed, produced, and co-edited by James Cameron, released across the globe in the year 2009. The movie starred Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Signourney Weaver. ‘Avatar' is set in the mid-22nd century where humans were seen colonising and exhausting the resources of ‘Pandora', the habitable Earth-like moon in the Alpha Centauri star system.





To our joy, James Cameron has announced the sequel of the movie and also shared the first look images of the sequel. However, the release date is yet to be announced.













