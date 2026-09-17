Most chefs dream of moving from a roadside food stall to the kitchen of a five-star hotel. But one chef has taken the opposite route, leaving behind corporate luxury dining to carry forward his grandfather's traditional dhaba. Abhilash, a former chef at Marriott, has chosen to return to the roots of his culinary journey. Instead of working in a polished hotel kitchen, he now cooks at a roadside dhaba under an open sky, preparing fresh food over an open tandoor.





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At his grandfather's dhaba, he focuses on preparing food fresh, using an open tandoor and avoiding pre-processed ingredients and shortcuts. The setting is a far cry from a five-star hotel. Instead of a commercial kitchen and fine-dining setup, his workplace is a roadside eatery beneath a tree, where food is cooked over real fire.

A video of Abhilash at work has been circulating on Instagram, drawing attention to his decision to leave the corporate kitchen and return to his family's traditional food business.





His story offers a different perspective on culinary success. While many aspiring chefs aim to enter luxury hotel kitchens, Abhilash has chosen to use the skills he developed in that environment to revive a traditional dhaba.





Watch the video here:

The video has resonated with viewers who see his journey as a reminder that professional growth does not always mean moving into a more glamorous workplace.





“Tumhari mehnat ko main hath jodkar namaste karta hun. Sach mein aapane dikhaya paisa sab kuch nahin hota,” wrote a user.





Another commented, “But where did his cleanliness disappear?”





“Like to taste the street food someday,” expressed an individual.





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Wondering where you can find him? He can be seen near Satya Narayan Mandir, Sector 22-C Chandigarh. Abhilash sets up his dhaba between 9:30 am to 12:30 pm for breakfast, between 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm for lunch and from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm for dinner.