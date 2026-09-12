





A small Rs 300 oven was all Rajni Bector needed to begin a journey that would eventually turn into a Rs 7,400 crore food company. In the 1970s, Rajni began making ice creams, cakes, cookies and buns from her home in Ludhiana, Punjab. Her first major investment was a small oven that cost just Rs 300.





What started as a hobby soon began attracting attention. Friends and acquaintances enjoyed her food, giving her the confidence to turn her interest in cooking and baking into a business.

Rajni had also enrolled in a baking course at Punjab Agricultural University, according to The Better India. She began experimenting with different products and even sold ice cream at local fairs. However, her first business venture was not immediately successful, as she ended up selling products below their actual cost.





With the support of her husband, Dharamvir Bector, Rajni decided to expand her venture. He invested Rs 20,000 to help set up an ice-cream manufacturing unit in 1978, marking the first major step towards building a larger business.

From A Home Kitchen To A Growing Food Business

The business gradually moved beyond homemade products. In 1985, Rajni set up a bread manufacturing unit in Punjab, which initially produced around 5,000 loaves a day, according to Yourstory. Over time, the production capacity increased to around 50,000 loaves a day.





This expansion helped the company move from small-scale production to a larger food manufacturing business.





Also Read: I Tried 4 Ways To Cook Onions With Less Oil, One Worked Best





The business later became associated with the Cremica brand, which went on to become popular for its biscuits and other food products. The company also developed English Oven as its bakery brand, offering bread and premium bakery products.

The McDonald's Opportunity Changed Everything

A major turning point came when McDonald's entered India in the 1990s. Cremica was selected to supply burger buns to the global fast-food chain.





By 1996, the company was supplying buns to McDonald's. The company later expanded its institutional business and began supplying bakery products and buns to other major quick-service restaurant chains, including KFC and Burger King.





Over the years, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities continued to expand its consumer and institutional businesses. Its products are now sold in more than 60 countries. The company went public in December 2020, marking another major milestone in its journey.

A Journey Built Step By Step

Rajni Bector's story was not built on one overnight success. From a small home kitchen to an ice-cream unit, bread manufacturing plant and eventually a large food company, the business grew gradually over several decades.





Also Read: Can Fatty Liver Be Reversed Naturally? Doctor Explains A 21-Day Diet And Lifestyle Plan





Today, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities operates through brands such as Cremica and English Oven while also supplying products to some of the world's biggest food chains.