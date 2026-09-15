During Ganesh Chaturthi, many people prepare modaks at home and offer them to Bappa. Ukdiche Modak is one of the most popular traditional recipes associated with the festival. However, making these steamed modaks is not always easy, especially when it comes to shaping them properly. The modaks are made with a soft rice flour dough and filled with a sweet mixture of coconut and jaggery.





Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently shared a video on Instagram demonstrating the process of making Ukdiche Modak. In the video, he explains how to prepare soft and pliable rice flour dough, fill it with the coconut-jaggery mixture, and shape the modaks with ease. His simple tips can be especially useful for those making modaks at home for the first time.





Also Read: Made With Quinoa, Paneer And Moringa, This Dosa Is A Wholesome Breakfast Option

Check Out The Video Here:

How To Make Ukdiche Modak At Home

Ingredients

For the Dough

2 cups basmati rice flour

A pinch of salt

Oil for greasing

For the Stuffing

2 cups freshly grated coconut

1 tbsp ghee

1 cup grated jaggery

A pinch of green cardamom powder

A pinch of nutmeg powder

1 tbsp roasted poppy seeds (khus khus)

Method

To prepare the stuffing, heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Add the jaggery and stir until it melts. Add the grated coconut, reduce the heat and mix well. Add the cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and poppy seeds. Mix well and cook until the coconut turns light golden. Transfer to a plate and allow it to cool to room temperature. Boil 2 cups of water with salt in a non-stick pan. Add the rice flour, reduce the heat and stir continuously for a minute. Cover and cook on low heat for 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle a little more water, cover and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes. Repeat this process once again. Transfer the mixture to a parat or a large plate and knead until the dough becomes smooth and pliable. Cover with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes. Divide the dough into equal portions and roll them into balls. Grease your palms with oil and flatten each ball into a small bowl. Fill it with a portion of the stuffing, make pleats around the edges and bring them together at the top. Pinch gently to seal. Heat sufficient water in a steamer. Place the prepared modaks on a greased perforated plate and steam for 10 to 12 minutes. Serve hot and enjoy.

Why This Recipe Works

The key to perfect Ukdiche Modak lies in making a soft, smooth rice flour dough and allowing it to rest before shaping. Following these simple tips shared by Sanjeev Kapoor can help you prepare beautifully shaped modaks for your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.