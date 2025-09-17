Let's just agree that birthdays are incomplete without the cake. The joy of blowing out the candles, cutting the dessert and feeding the first bite to your special person as everyone around sings the ‘Happy Birthday' song is a delightful ritual that is simply non-negotiable. A woman decided to celebrate her 22nd birthday with a customised fancy, Pinteresty cake and hence placed an order from a bakery outlet called Sobeys. However, the dessert that was delivered was far from the reference image, making for a hilarious fail.





Also Read: "But Why": Internet Asks As Street Vendor Serves Banana With Pizza Sauce





The woman shared the funny incident by dropping "expectations vs reality" snaps of the birthday cake on Reddit. The first photo was the version that she wished to receive. It was a vanilla delicacy adorned with pretty heart designs done with red icing. The note accompanying the cake read, “I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22", which was written in red and black frosting. The cake, which arrived, was in no way similar to the desired version. Although it had a vanilla base, the message was piped with dark blue icing and even then, the words “I don't know” were altered to the abbreviated form of “IDK”.

Also Read: Watch: This Restaurant In Tokyo Serves The Most Authentic Dal Bati Churma





As far as the decoration was concerned, the cute heart impressions were nowhere to be seen. Instead, yellow and red toppings were used to outline the cake in an odd swirly fashion. As per the side note, the bakery told the birthday girl and her best friend, “to use candles for the ‘22' part.”

The internet had a field day reacting to the post.





“Ketchup and mustard piping for the win,” joked a user.

Comment

byu/AngryGoblinChild from discussion

inExpectationVsReality

“They didn't even put the numbers. I'm so sorry, I hope it was at least good,” noted another.

Comment

byu/AngryGoblinChild from discussion

inExpectationVsReality

“This is how life and expectations are after 21. Rendered in a cake,” read a remark.

Comment

byu/AngryGoblinChild from discussion

inExpectationVsReality

“This may genuinely be the worst ‘Expectation Vs Reality' I've ever seen,” admitted an individual.

Comment

byu/AngryGoblinChild from discussion

inExpectationVsReality

“I like how they paraphrased, ‘I don't know' because they couldn't be bothered,” pointed out one person.

Comment

byu/AngryGoblinChild from discussion

inExpectationVsReality

What are your thoughts on this cake fail?