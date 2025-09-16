Rajasthani cuisine offers a delicious blend of flavours and hearty portions that perfectly capture the state's culture and traditions. Rajasthan's culinary offerings are known for their generous use of spices and ghee. Among the myriad of delicacies, it is the classic dal, bati, churma — a lip-smacking combination of baked wheat balls, lentils and sweet crumble — that is relished by both locals and tourists. Recently, food vlogger Shaifali Maggo visited one such authentic Rajasthani restaurant in Tokyo, called Masala Bites, and indulged in a mouth-watering plate of dal bati churma.





The restaurant's owner, Monika, gave an overview of all the items arranged beautifully on the plate. The grand platter featured plain bati, masala bati, dal, plain churma, and besan churma, served with a bowl of gatta curry. FYI: Gatta curry, also known as gatte ki sabzi, is a type of steamed gram flour dumplings, locally referred to as gatte. They are cooked in a spicy and creamy yoghurt-based gravy that can make your stomach do a happy dance. That was not all, foodies. We also spotted another bowl of chopped salads and crispy papads. Do not know about you, but we just cannot stop drooling at the desi feast in Japan.

The internet wasted no time reacting to the video.





One user found the spread aptly “tempting.” A previous visitor of the restaurant shared, “We have been to this restaurant in Tokyo. Food is superb, and the owner of the restaurant is very polite and cooperative.”





“Muh mein paani aagya dekh kr (This made my mouth water),” wrote a food enthusiast. “Wow, this is unbelievable,” gushed an individual. The common sentiments were “yummy” and “delicious.”





As per Masala Bites' official website, the “special menu” of the traditional dal bati churma set, consisting of steamed rice, tangy pickle and chaas, is priced at Rs 3300. Apart from dal bati churma, the restaurant also serves a myriad of “regional specialities” including “the famous Chole Bhature of Delhi and Vada Pav of Mumbai to the crisp South Indian Dosas.”

So, the next time you are in Tokyo and are missing home, do not forget to visit this amazing place offering the taste of Rajasthan in Japan.