A viral video on Instagram has left foodies shocked and confused. In the clip, we see a street food vendor selling an unusual banana chaat. Many vendors slice up bananas and add some lemon juice and chaat masala to make it more flavourful and delicious. However, the unique recipe in this viral video is unlike any combination you would have even seen. In the video, the vendor first slices a banana in the middle and then adds tomato ketchup on one side and chilli sauce on the other. He finishes it off with a generous sprinkling of oregano or pizza seasoning.





"Pizza sauce banana in just Rs 10," read the text on the video shared by Instagram user @ajabgajabstreetfood. The viral video has clocked more than 2 million views.







Instagram users expressed their collective shock after watching this video, with one confused viewer commenting, "but whyyyyyy", and another writing, "Justice for banana". A foodie reacted by saying, "RIP banana," finding the bizarre combo unfit for consumption.





"Suryavansham wala zeher," a user joked. Another dared to ask, "Where is the cheese?" Comparing the bizarre process to the preparation of a delicious hot dog, another joked, "Hot dog (no) hot banana (yes)."





What do you think of this viral pizza sauce banana? Share your reaction in the comments below. If this combination left you surprised, check out this video of a man eating a KFC chicken burger with jalebi.