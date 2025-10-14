Dining etiquette is often a visible reflection of one's manners and can greatly influence how others perceive you. Having a clear understanding of the basics can also make you feel more confident in social or professional dining settings. Etiquette coach William Hanson frequently shares insightful videos on dining etiquette on his Instagram handle, many of which go viral. In one of his recent videos, he explained two useful tips - the correct way to hold a teacup and a wine glass.

The Correct Way To Hold A Teacup

"When you hold a teacup, pinch the handle between your thumb and index finger," William explains in the video. "Don't stick your index finger through the handle - pinch instead. And remember, the little finger does not extend; keep it tucked in."







The video quickly sparked conversation online, with users sharing humorous reactions in the comments section.





"We've had a few afternoon teas lately, and I've been so traumatised by the pinky lesson that I keep my pinky duct-taped to my palm now," joked one viewer.





Another added, "Sure... I'm so clumsy that if I pinch it like that, I'll probably ruin my dress for real."





A curious follower also asked, "Could you tell us in which cases the saucer travels with the cup and in which it stays on the table?"

The Correct Way To Hold A Wine Glass

Next, William demonstrated how to properly hold a wine glass.





"Don't make the mistake of picking it up from the bowl," he advised. "The heat from your hand will travel through the glass and alter the temperature and taste of the wine. Instead, hold it from the top of the stem."











While the advice was well-intentioned, some users found the technique a bit impractical. "I hold it by the stem most of the time, but I've heard that in France it's acceptable to hold it by the bowl, as long as you don't wrap your entire hand around it," one person commented.





Another user quipped, "This is why I stopped holding wine glasses - too many rules!" while a third joked, "It would be a horror to drink wine or eat with you, bro."

Did you find these etiquette tips useful? Share your thoughts in the comments below.