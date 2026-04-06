Food waste is a big issue. Every day, hotels, restaurants, and even households end up throwing away large amounts of perfectly good food. At the same time, many people struggle to find a proper meal. Because of this gap, small ideas can make a big difference. And sometimes, those ideas come from the most unexpected places. A recent Instagram video is now getting attention for showing one such effort from Jaipur. Shared by the page @sachinnancyvlogs, the clip captures a simple but thoughtful concept by a hotel – making sure leftover food does not go to waste.





In the video, a man explains, “Jis hotel me hum ruke huye hain, inka jo bhi khana bach jaata hai… subah yeh distribute kar rahein hain Jaipur mein. [The hotel we are staying at distributes whatever food is left over in the morning in Jaipur.]” The text on the video reads, “India me koi bhuka nahi rahega." [No one in India will remain hungry.]





Shot from a hotel room window, the clip shows the hotel staff standing outside on the road. They are dressed neatly in uniforms and handing out packed food boxes to people passing by. From auto drivers to bikers and pedestrians, many can be seen stopping to collect the food.

The man further adds, “Kitna acha concept hai… aise hi sab karne lage to koi bhukha nahi rahe." [This is such a good concept… if everyone starts doing this, no one will go hungry.] He also points out how this reduces waste: “Wastage bhi kam hogi food ki." [Food wastage will also reduce.]





In the comments, the user mentioned the name of the hotel – The Fern Habitat Jaipur.





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Take a look at the video below:

Many viewers showed their appreciation.





A user wrote, “The owner of the hotel is definitely winning in life.”





Another one added, “I wish every hotel/ party people would do this.”





“This is amazing work,” read a comment.





Several people from the hospitality industry also reacted, sharing their own experiences. A person said, “As a person who's worked in hospitality, this is great! Cause I've seen literally people throw soooo much food out.”





Many users also said the video influenced their travel choices. Some mentioned that they would prefer staying at this hotel during their visit to Jaipur.





An Instagrammer wrote, “Good job guys, Jaipur ayenge to surely yahi stay krenge,” (Good job guys, when we visit Jaipur, we will definitely stay here)





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“Will stay in that hotel for sure. Whenever I go on a Jaipur visit,” echoed another.





Simple ideas like this show how a little effort can make a meaningful difference while cutting down on food waste.