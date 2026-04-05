Comedian-turned-actor Vir Das continues to amaze his social media community with his pun-intended and humorous takes on various aspects of life. His recent take was on a pack of McVitie's Digestives Milk Chocolate biscuits. He took to X and shared a photo of him holding the crunchy wheatmeal biscuits topped with a layer of smooth milk chocolate. Alongside this, the foodie drew a striking comparison between McVitie's Digestives Milk Chocolate biscuits and those from other Indian brands, wondering whether any chocolate-covered biscuits like these are available in the local market.





Vir wrote, “Okay. Parle G, Marie, Good day…why haven't we been able to figure the chocolate-covered biscuit thing out? Would be soooo much better than a digestive.”





Also Read: This Viral Mukhwas Recipe Is A Tasty Way To Add Amla And Beetroot To Your Diet

Watch the full post below:

The post sparked a humorous debate among foodies on social media about popular biscuits.





In response to his post, a user stated that Bourbon is currently the closest available alternative. Vir further reposted the reply and argued that a chocolate-covered Parle-G biscuit would be superior to a Bourbon biscuit. He wrote, “No shade to bourbon. It's a good biscuit. But a chocolate-covered Parle G would wipe the floor with it.”

Another foodie suggested, “Try hobnob, you won't say we need it on parle g, good day, etc.”

Someone mentioned, “Try the dark chocolate,” calling it a “game-changer” option.

A person humorously asked him, “Why don't you start your own brand of chocolate-covered biscuit?” further suggesting his brand's name as “Vire Da Biscuits”.

“Finally, someone is bringing this up. No biscuit in the world compares to these, and we don't have any local brand for these in India,” cried a user.

Meanwhile, a person tagged Chirag Barjatya, a fitness entrepreneur and nutrition consultant based in Pune, Maharashtra, and wrote, “Please don't let Chirag Barjatya see this post. He will immediately advocate replacing the chocolate with protein powder.”

Also Read: What Is On NASA's Artemis II Menu: Full List Of 189 Items, From Lemonade To Cake





We are simply obsessed with Vir Das' query about chocolate-covered biscuits. Aren't you?