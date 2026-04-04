Naan is one of the most recognisable Indian breads across the world. Traditionally baked in a tandoor, it is known for its signature fluffy texture and charred spots. In Indian culture, bread is typically eaten with hands. Small pieces are torn off, folded, and used to scoop up curries or vegetables. However, this does not seem to be the case every time. Recently, a video shared by Instagram user @mitali.talks shows a glimpse of a Dutch woman using a fork and a knife to eat naan. The clip, which was shot at an Amsterdam restaurant, begins with the woman pressing down on the naan with a fork and a knife to stabilise it. She then precisely cuts a piece of it before putting an Indian dish on it. She finally uses her hand to pick up the naan and eat it like a roll. The text on the video reads, "Took my Dutch colleague for Indian dinner."





Also Read: Viral Video Lists Over 12 Different Spoons As 'Minimum Requirement', Internet Advises Eating With Hands

Watch the video here:

The woman's formal way of eating naan with fork and a knife raised many eyebrows online and sparked a range of funny reactions.





One user wrote, "If they have to use their hands in the end, why bother with the fork and knife at the beginning?"





Another added, "It's okay. Trying new things/culture could be fun sometimes."





Also Read: Viral Video Shows 'Formal' Way To Eat Banana With Fork And Knife, Internet Calls It 'Stressful'





Someone else commented, "She chose naan violence."





A viewer observed, "Tables turn when you eat their food with your hands, though."





"Like either eat just with utensils or just with hand," read a comment.





A foodie said, "Ask her if she also eats her burger & fries with a knife and fork."





A user joked, "Me when I have my nails done!"





"She made it an Indian taco by doing that," remarked a foodie.





An individual shared, "Someone knows table manners."





What do you think of the video? Let us know in the comments section.