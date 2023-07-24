It is often said that the sign of a good meal is that it makes you feel satiated and happy. This is especially the case after we eat heavy meals filled with indulgent ingredients. However, sometimes eating fulfilling meals can be sleep-inducing and makes us want to immediately take a nap after finishing it. For such situations, a Jordan-based restaurant has come up with a creative solution. A restaurant in the city of Amman is offering its customers a space to have a quick power nap after they eat the heavy Levantine dish named Mansaf.

For the unversed, Mansaf is one of the signature dishes of Jordan's culinary landscape. As per The National News, it is a tangible link to the country's heritage and is present at every important event. The dish is made of lamb or chicken marinated in a yogurt-based sauce, topped with roasted pine nuts and almonds. It is typically served with rice and makes for quite an indulgent treat. So, a restaurant named Muab decided to add beds to their premises for customers to enjoy the scrumptious meal and take a quick snooze later.

In a video shared by the popular Twitter handle @nowthisnews, the co-owner Omar Mbaideen said, "Mansaf shakes the mind, so one has to sleep. Jameed yogurt, traditional ghee, and meat in preparing mansaf, there are heavy ingredients, so most people like to have a nap after eating mansaf." The clip has already received over 37k views and 24 likes. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Mansaf is not the only dish on their menu. The restaurant is also serving some delicious Jordanian coffee. What did you think of the restaurant? Tell us in the comments.