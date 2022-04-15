We all know that getting a good night's sleep is essential for our overall health and well-being. But in today's busy world, it can be hard to get enough shut-eye. If you're someone who struggles to get a good night's sleep, you're not alone. According to a survey done by Fitbit, a popular health tracking app, India is the most sleep-deprived country with average sleep hours of around 6.55 hours, right after Japan, which accounts for 6.35 hours of average sleep hours per day. And while many factors can contribute to poor sleep, working long hours is often cited as a primary culprit.





If you're working 9-5 (or even longer), it can be tough to find time to relax and wind down before bed. But it's important to make sleep a priority if you want to stay healthy and perform your best at work.





Sleep is so important for our overall health and well-being, yet so many of us don't get enough. Lack of sleep can lead to a whole host of health problems, from weight gain and low energy levels to anxiety and depression. Deep sleep helps our body restore its immune system.





Deep sleep can be healing and restorative.

TIPS TO GET A GOOD NIGHT'S SLEEP

Caffeine is a stimulant and can make it difficult to fall asleep. If you're someone who is sensitive to caffeine, avoid drinking coffee or tea after lunchtime.

Getting up and going to bed at the same time each day may help your body's natural sleep rhythm.

A calm, relaxing environment is ideal for sleeping. Keep your bedroom dark and quiet to promote a good night's sleep.

Your choice of mattress also affects your sleep. So choosing the right mattress according to your body and health is also an important factor for good sleep.

Taking a warm bath, reading a book, or doing some gentle stretching before bed can help you relax and prepare for sleep.

Working or using electronic devices in bed can lead to mental stimulation that makes it difficult to fall asleep. In addition, the blue light from screens can disrupt our natural sleep cycle. If you need to use a computer or phone before bed, try using night mode or dimming the screen to reduce the amount of blue light exposure.

Eating sugary snacks before bed can lead to a sugar high that makes it difficult to sleep. If you're craving something sweet before bed, try having a glass of milk instead.

Avoid heavy food or sugary items late at night.

FOODS THAT HELP IN GETTING PROPER SLEEP

Here are some foods and beverages you can have before bed that will enhance the quality of your sleep:

Almond: Almond is an excellent source of many nutrients. Eating almonds regularly is associated with a lower risk of certain chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease. It also helps in promoting sleep quality. This is because almonds, along with many other types of nuts, are a source of the hormone melatonin. Melatonin regulates your internal clock and signals your body to get ready for sleep. Chamomile Tea: It's a proper herbal tea that offers a variety of health benefits. It is well known for its flavones. Flavones are a class of antioxidants that reduce inflammation that often leads to chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease. Drinking it boosts your immune system, reduces anxiety and depression, and improves skin health. Specifically, chamomile tea contains apigenin. This antioxidant binds to certain receptors in your brain that will promote sleep and reduce insomnia. Tart Cherry Juice: Cherry juice provides modest amounts of nutrients like magnesium and phosphorus which are also a good source of potassium. Also, Increases sleep time and sleep efficiency for people suffering from insomnia. This may be because tart cherry juice increases the bioavailability of tryptophan and increases the production of melatonin in your body. Oatmeal: Similar to rice, oatmeal is high in carbs with slightly more fiber and has been reported to induce drowsiness when consumed before bedtime. Additionally, oats are a known source of melatonin. Barley Grass Powder: Barley grass powder is rich in several sleep-promoting compounds, including GABA, calcium, tryptophan, zinc, potassium and magnesium. It can promote sleep and help prevent many other conditions.

A slight change in lifestyle might help in getting better sleep but if you're struggling to get enough shut-eye, don't hesitate to seek help from a professional. Talk to your doctor or a sleep specialist if you're having trouble sleeping.





About Author: Sapna Jaysingh Patel is a nutritionist and the Founder of Health Before Wealth.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.