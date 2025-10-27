South Indian cuisine is packed with comfort and flavour in every bite. Not only is it scrumptious, but it is also considered one of the healthiest regional cuisines in the country. The dishes are light yet offer a lip-smacking variety that will leave you licking your fingers long after finishing your meal. But South India's culinary landscape is not just restricted to idlis and dosas. For example, do you know about Karnataka's staple breakfast, akki roti? If not, then this video is for you.





Not long ago, UK-based chef Jake Dryan uploaded a video on Instagram offering foodies a peek into the preparation process of this delicious akki roti. “Today, we are making a Karnataka classic Akki Roti with peanut chutney,” he shared before divulging the details. For the peanut chutney, he added roasted peanuts, dried red chillies, kidney beans and a little oil into a bowl before grinding them into a paste. Next, he dropped a few curry leaves with spices onto the thick concoction and mixed them uniformly.

Coming to the roti, the chef added chopped onions and curry leaves to a bowl of flour. After that, he sprinkled some salt, added a generous portion of water and oil, and kneaded the dough. Then, Jake Dryan made round shapes and spread them on baking paper. Pouring some more oil, he cooked them on a tawa. And voila! Crispy and aromatic akki roti was ready to be savoured with the peanut chutney.





“Even though it's a simple dish, it's packed with flavour, texture and nourishment. Traditionally, it's pressed out on a banana leaf, but you can use some baking paper too,” revealed the culinary expert.

The internet loved the preparation.





“That sizzling spiced oil on top would take my taste buds to the stratosphere,” admitted a foodie.





“Finally, someone made it!!!! We add grated carrots too,” shared another.





“Next time, you can try with dill leaves,” suggested an individual.





“You can add more veggies or even white pumpkin. It's so nutritious and delicious,” noted one person.

Would you like to try it too? Here is our step-by-step recipe for akki roti you can try.