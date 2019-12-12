What Is Akki Roti, How To Make This South-Indian Crispy Rice Flat Bread At Home

SEARCH
The crispy flatbread is made with rice flour along with grated vegetables and a host of spices. Akki in Kannada means rice.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: December 12, 2019 12:01 IST

Akki roti is also similar to'pathiri'that is eaten by the people of Kerala

In addition to a wide range of gravies and curries, South Indian cuisine is also a treasure trove of yummy and wholesome breads. From appams, Malabar parotta, to dosas, there are options galore to pick and choose. One such flatbread from Karnataka that we can have all by itself is akki roti. It is so wholesome and rich that you actually do not need any gravy or stew to pair with it. The crispy flatbread is made with rice flour along with grated vegetables and a host of spices. Akki in Kannada means rice. Akki roti is also similar to 'pathiri' that is eaten by the people of Kerala. The famous breakfast dish is usually served with chutney. You can have it for lunch or dinner as well. Since it is super loaded, it is also slightly thicker than say, appam. While you can find the delicacy across many south Indian restaurants, it is also easy to prepare at home. Here's how you can make the loaded flatbread at home.

Ingredients:



7 tablespoons of rice flour

2 tsp any cooking oil

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

1 cup of onion, finely chopped

Half cup of cooked spinach

1 and a half tbsp sesame seeds

1 tsp green chillies (chopped)

2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

1 cup of boiled water

How To Make Akki Roti:

1. Dry-roast the rice flour on a pan for about a minute. Keep it aside, let it cool.

2. In another pan, heat the oil, add onions, cumin seeds, coriander leaves, green chillies and spinach. Cook for a minute and keep it aside.

3. Now boil a cup of water.

4. In a mixing bowl, add the onion and spinach mixture along with roasted rice flour. Slowly pour the hot water to the mix, and once it is cool enough, start kneading it into smooth dough. Make sure it is no too hard or soft.

5. Divide the dough in 4-5 round balls. Dust it with some rice flour.

6. Now with the help of a rolling pin, roll out the akki rotis into round discs; make sure they do not break from in-between.

7. Now heat the griddle, brush it with half a teaspoon of oil. Carefully place the flattened roti on the tawa. Let it cook for a minute. After a minute, flip the roti with the help of a spatula. Cook until golden brown. Repeat with other dough discs too.

Make this yummy south Indian bread at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

