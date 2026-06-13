Triptii Dimri is known for her love of comfort food and home-cooked meals. Whether she's experimenting with new dishes or sharing her favourite recipes, the actress often gives fans a glimpse into her culinary adventures beyond the camera. Now, the diva has revealed her own desi take on the classic Italian Aglio e Olio pasta. Easy to make and packed with bold flavours, her version is perfect for anyone looking to spice up their pasta game.





Also Read: Triptii Dimri's Lunch Scenes In The Mountains Feature A Soulful Desi Platter





In a video shared on Your Food Lab's Instagram handle, Triptii shared that she makes her pasta with a heavy hand on the garlic. "My trick is that I put in a lot of garlic. I chop it very finely and put it in olive oil," the actress says. In a separate pan, she chops and sautés mushrooms until they release water, which she says makes the dish better. Triptii then adds chilli flakes and fries them with the garlic. Next, she adds onions and oregano.







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Once that's cooked, the actress adds a small amount of the pasta water, just enough to bring it together. "Finally, I put pasta. And then on top, I break the basil leaves with my hands. Then I put it and mix it well," she shares. Triptii realises that she forgot to add salt to the dish. After adding it on top, the result is delectable pasta. "It just tastes delicious," she claims.





Earlier, Triptii Dimri shared a glimpse into her jam-packed weekend. Coming to the foodie part of her off days, she began with a wholesome meal. One photo from Triptii's carousel post showed a plate of nutritious broken rice, a staple in Kerala, served with rajma curry and bhindi sabzi.





In another slide, she shared a plate of well-cooked chow mein just before eating it. To end the weekend, she had a bowl of seviyan garnished with ghee for extra fragrance and flavour. She captioned the post, “Weekend that was!” Read the full story here.