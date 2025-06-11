Triptii Dimri, a self-proclaimed foodie at heart, often shares her delightful culinary journeys. For her, the last weekend seemed to be packed with shooting schedules, power dress-up moments, and fitness sessions. But these were also accompanied by some relaxing time spent with pets and healthy indulgences. In a post on Instagram, she shared an array of insights into all her activities. Coming to the foodie part of Triptii's weekend, she began it with a wholesome meal. In a snap from her carousel, we get a close look at a plate filled with nutritious broken rice, commonly found in Kerala. The rice was served alongside rajma curry and bhindi sabzi that looked delicious.





Triptii's indulgences didn't stop there. In yet another slide, she showcased a plate full of well-cooked chowmein, captured right before she dived into it. Finally, she enjoyed a sweet dish to end the weekend on a good note. The food enthusiast savoured a bowl of what looked like seviyan, garnished with ghee for its fragrance and elevated taste. "Weekend that was!" read her caption.

Check out Triptii Dhimri's Instagram post below:

This is not the first time Triptii Dimri has made us a part of her foodie moments. Previously, she documented her lunch scene in the mountains while shooting for one of her upcoming projects. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a glimpse of her soulful desi platter alongside a breathtaking view. The plate featured a variety of items like dal and rice, alongside boondi raita. Atop it, she mentioned, "Lunch scenes like these." Read more.





Before that, Triptii Dimri showcased how she maintained a complete balance between fitness and her indulgences. In a recent post on Instagram, the actress was first seen performing sledgehammer tire exercises, followed by her relishing a plate of bhalla papdi chaat. Yet again, she was seen doing pull-ups, which were followed by a shot of her enjoying fried vada and idli with sambar and chutney - and many such instances. She captioned the clip as "I call it balance." Click here to real the full story.

Triptii Dimri's food obsessions are a true delight. What do you think she'll indulge in next? Share with us in the comments below!