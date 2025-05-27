Triptii Dimri is a self-declared foodie, and her Instagram handle is a big proof. The actress, who is currently vacationing amidst nature, posted a glimpse of her lunch scene. Taking to her Instagram stories, Triptii shared a snap of her wholesome plate. The surreal backdrop of the hills definitely deserves special attention. The actress' plate featured yummy-looking food items like dal and rice served with a generous portion of boondi raita. The delightful menu also included paneer bhurji and a vegetable sabji – everything looked absolutely delicious. Atop the image, she wrote, “Lunch scenes like these.”





Triptii Dimri has constantly left us amazed with her delightful foodie scenes. But no matter what, her fitness routine has never taken a back seat. In a video shared on her Instagram, the fitness aficionado was seen performing an intense set of exercises. But what followed was no less incredible. She was then seen relishing a plate of bhalla papdi chaat. Yet again, she was seen doing pull-ups, followed by a sequence of her enjoying fried vada and idlis with sambhar and chutney.





“I call it balance,” read her side note. Click here for the full story.





Before that, Triptii Dimri was again seen mixing her gym sessions with her foodie diaries. In a video shared by her, she was seen sweating it out with a series of high-intensity exercises. This included a plank with a medicine ball tap, the classic Baddha Konasana (butterfly pose), stretching her hamstrings and hips in a balanced split, and finally, frog leaps. This was, however, attached to a note atop the video that read, “When you realise it's all for 2 plates of momo,” adding in the caption, “This was not in the fitness plan….” and we can surely agree with her. Here is the full story.





We are in love with Triptii Dimri's culinary escapades. Aren't you?