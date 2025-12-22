Indian snacks are celebrated for their bold flavours, spices, and textures. From crunchy namkeen and bhujiya to savoury crisps, they offer a diverse range of options catering to various tastes and preferences. These popular snacks now appear to have reached a global audience. In a video currently going viral on Instagram, an American food vlogger is seen trying Indian snacks for the first time and sharing her honest reactions to these flavourful treats.

She begins by opening a packet of Milk Bikis and dipping them in milk. Comparing them to American Nilla Wafers, she remarks: "They taste like Nilla Wafers if Nilla Wafers didn't suck. Simple but good. I'll give it a 7.8 out of 10." Next, she picks up Lay's crisps in the Indian Magic Masala flavour. "Those are so flavourful, so well seasoned, which I don't think I've ever witnessed in a Lay's. Easy 10 out of 10."

Also Read: 6 Iconic 90s Indian Snacks That Will Take You Back To Your Childhood

Then come Kaccha Mango Bites, which the vlogger amusingly calls "little heart candies". After tasting one, she says: "Very sweet and tangy, very summery flavour. 8.2 out of 10." She then samples Nice biscuits. Although unfamiliar with the name, she describes the taste as "buttery and coconutty" and gives them an 8.9 out of 10.

The vlogger also tries the 50-50 sweet and salty biscuits, saying: "I love the texture of these. They're light and buttery. I'm also getting a hint of garlic in this. 8.6 out of 10." Lastly, she tastes Londonberry candies. Just one bite is enough for her to call them "nice and sweet". The snack earns a scrumptious and solid 9 out of 10.

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: 7 Classic Indian Snacks To Pair With Your Evening Tea

The Indian snacks taste test has won over foodies on Instagram, especially those from India. One user wrote: "Blue Lay's are my favourite crisps ever - thank you for rating them 10/10." Another added: "Me watching this and knowing all the flavours before you even tasted them!"

Someone else suggested other Indian snacks for the next taste-test video, writing: "You didn't try Parle's Monaco biscuit or Jim Jam biscuit? Please try. Britannia's Bourbon is good and so is its Marie Gold. It has a very subtle taste and we dunk it in tea. Marie with jam is a tiffin favourite. Please try them all." "Finally, someone gave real and genuine ratings!" read another comment.

What are your ratings for these Indian snacks? Share your thoughts in the comments below - and tell us which snack you think deserves the ultimate 10/10!