Twinkle Khanna, aka "Mrs. Funnybones," a moniker she uses for her writing, continues to showcase her witty sense of humour. The actress-turned-author is a true-blue foodie at heart, often sharing her culinary adventures with us. Her hilarious thoughts always take centre stage in her posts. Recently, she went on a breakfast date with her husband, Akshay Kumar, and shared a video on Instagram, documenting their candid moments. The clip began with the lovebirds posing for a happy mirror selfie, followed by glimpses shot at the eatery.

Although Twinkle didn't reveal their breakfast indulgences, she shared a cost-saving tip that's hard to miss. The actress asked, "Want to book a restaurant just for the two of you?" and replied, "Save the big bucks and show up so early for breakfast that it's just you, owls, and a paper-mâche bunny." Incredible, right?

Take a look at her breakfast date with Akshay here:

Twinkle Khanna has often left us drooling over her foodie moments. Previously, during her trip to Paris, she shared a video on Instagram featuring how she brought Italian flavours to life in the French city. In the clip, she was seen treating herself to yellowtail sashimi topped with jalapeño slices and yuzu soy sauce. Next, the diva also enjoyed a cup of hot chocolate and was seen preparing delectable macarons with her best friend. She also indulged in a glass of celery juice to end her culinary expedition on a healthy note. Click here to read the full story.

Before that, Twinkle Khanna revealed what food fuels her, even at 3 am. Sharing a video on Instagram, she showcased two versions of herself: "before" and "after" having coffee. The "before" coffee version featured her as slow and tired, while the one after savouring the beverage was refreshed and energised. Read the full story here.

What do you think about Twinkle's foodie confessions? Let us know in the comments below!